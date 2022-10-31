 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Territory update for 31 October 2022

Territory – Alpha 5.3 – Default Branch – Music and Balancing

Share · View all patches · Build 9837000 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Added

  • 4 New pieces of music added to the mix making a total of 10 tracks that play randomly.

The music also plays at a random pitch which makes it seem like there are way more songs.
I hope you all like the music and play with it turned on even if it’s turned down a bit because it can create some very magical moments when the weather and ambient audio all clicks into place. Can cause some serious feels! The music is created by a very talented musician named Eitan Epstein. You can find his music on youtube.

Changed

  • Storm Damage too intense lol
  • Tomatoes now give a little more hydration
  • Player Max Health buffed a little
  • A.I respawn times increased to give players more of a breather
  • Reduced Raider and Soldier projectile speed to make it a little easier to dodge and fight them. (Still going to be tough fighting multiple but not impossible using cover and medkits)

Changed files in this update

Depot 2062941
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link