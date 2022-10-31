Territory – Alpha 5.3 – Default Branch – Music and Balancing

Added

4 New pieces of music added to the mix making a total of 10 tracks that play randomly.

The music also plays at a random pitch which makes it seem like there are way more songs.

I hope you all like the music and play with it turned on even if it’s turned down a bit because it can create some very magical moments when the weather and ambient audio all clicks into place. Can cause some serious feels! The music is created by a very talented musician named Eitan Epstein. You can find his music on youtube.

Changed