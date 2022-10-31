Territory – Alpha 5.3 – Default Branch – Music and Balancing

Added
- 4 New pieces of music added to the mix making a total of 10 tracks that play randomly.
The music also plays at a random pitch which makes it seem like there are way more songs.
I hope you all like the music and play with it turned on even if it’s turned down a bit because it can create some very magical moments when the weather and ambient audio all clicks into place. Can cause some serious feels! The music is created by a very talented musician named Eitan Epstein. You can find his music on youtube.
Changed
- Storm Damage too intense lol
- Tomatoes now give a little more hydration
- Player Max Health buffed a little
- A.I respawn times increased to give players more of a breather
- Reduced Raider and Soldier projectile speed to make it a little easier to dodge and fight them. (Still going to be tough fighting multiple but not impossible using cover and medkits)
