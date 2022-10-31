Patch 0.5.45194 | Patch Notes | Hotfix 16

We will be patching V Rising today at 13:00 CEST / 11:00 UTC.
The following improvements will be added to V Rising with this patch:
BUG FIXES
- Fixed a bug where the Fallen Angel would become inactive during the Solarus encounter.
REMINDER! You can report any issues after the patch here. Please include the patch number in the title so we can easily identify it.
ADDITIONAL REMINDER! Make sure to make backups of your server saves regularly!
How to backup saves.
See you in Vardoran, Vampires!
//The V Rising Development Team.
