V Rising update for 31 October 2022

Patch 0.5.45194 | Patch Notes | Hotfix 16

Share · View all patches · Build 9836910 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
This build has not been seen in a public branch.

We will be patching V Rising today at 13:00 CEST / 11:00 UTC.

The following improvements will be added to V Rising with this patch:

BUG FIXES

  • Fixed a bug where the Fallen Angel would become inactive during the Solarus encounter.

REMINDER! You can report any issues after the patch here. Please include the patch number in the title so we can easily identify it.

ADDITIONAL REMINDER! Make sure to make backups of your server saves regularly!
How to backup saves.

See you in Vardoran, Vampires!

//The V Rising Development Team.

