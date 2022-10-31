Update, Version 20221031



English

[Faith]A customized faith can now see an add tenet option in the tenet window. It costs devotion. (Still working in progress.)

简体中文

【信仰】自定义的信仰现在可以在信条窗口中找到添加信条的选项。消耗虔诚值。（功能仍然在施工。）

It's one of those days I got quite occupied by my legal business, fighting a real-life PVP game in the courtyard. I do not really enjoy it as I know I will ruin someone's life and put them into misery every time.

这又是那些我忙着处理法律事务的一天，在法庭里打完了又一场现实中的PVP游戏。我并不享受这种事情，毕竟，每次我都会让一个人类陷入悲剧。