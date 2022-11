Patch 1.3

NEW:

-Added 6 new room shapes

-Added a new gamemode: Singleplayer Zen. This gamemode is intended for when you just want to relax and build a lair to your liking. There is no victory condition and you have unlimited room option refreshes.

CHANGES:

-Adjusted some door options to appear less often

-Adjusted that one annoying room shape to appear less often