Zcrew update for 31 October 2022

October Update - Controller Support now available!

Share · View all patches · Build 9836631 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

ZCrew October Patch Notes

Happy Halloween!

We have a bit of a smaller patch this month, but didn't want to miss out on the Halloween fun and added some fun Halloween decor around the base!

We're also happy to announce that Controller support is now available!

Check out the rest of this month's update here:

New Features

  • You can now enjoy the game with a game controller
  • Added a feature to mass disassemble the chips.
  • Added small Boss “Spectre” that has a chance dropping “relay”
  • Relays can lock an extra stat when you refine weapons/gears

New Stats

  • Lower Limbs: Increased damage when stamina is above 80%
  • **Core[:/b] Increased damage when merit is above 400
  • [b]Core:** Increased damaged when merit is below 40

Other Changes

  • Added Halloween decorations in the base.

Happy Hunting!

  • the ZCREW Team

