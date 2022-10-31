【Halloween Event】Fitch's Pumpkin Treasure Hunting!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Halloween is finally coming to the Arkrance!

Thanks to all the commanders who have always worked hard for the academy and the students, finally it's time for you to relax in the festive atmosphere.

As a candy lover, Fitch can't wait for Halloween coming. And she carved a pumpkin for the commander herself. Fitch put some gifts prepared by herself in it, and hid it in all kinds of wonderful, um, and a little dangerous places?

Oops, those tempting pumpkins attract monsters, hurry up and get the pumpkins back!

**

==================

【Fitch's Pumpkin Treasure Hunting】

**

■Event Duration

Update of 1st Nov. - Next Major Update

■Event Content

Commanders who have completed the Novice Guide Task: [Ra's Tower] will have a chance to drop [Fitch's Stitched Bewitched Pumpkins] by consuming FP (eg: Idling, Chapter Levels, Fast Reward).

· Commanders can obtain [Fitch's Stitched Bewitched Pumpkins] by completing daily and weekly activity quests.

· After opening [Fitch's Stitched Bewitched Pumpkins], diamonds and various Halloween gifts will be randomly obtained with a certain probability.

· Complete the daily activity quest can get 5 [Fitch's Stitched Bewitched Pumpkins], and complete the weekly activity quest can get 20 [Fitch's Stitched Bewitched Pumpkins].

【Fitch's Stitched Bewitched Pumpkins】

【Gifts in Fitch's Stitched Bewitched Pumpkins】

· When using [Fitch's Stitched Bewitched Pumpkins], one of the following Halloween gifts will be randomly obtained with a certain probability.

【Gifts in Halloween Craft Chest】

· When using [Halloween Craft Chest], one of the following Halloween gifts will be randomly obtained with a certain probability.

■Event Notes

· Commanders need to complete the [Ra's Tower] novice guide task before they can obtain the [Fitch's Stitched Bewitched Pumpkins] by consuming FP in the subsequent exploration chapter map.

· The end time of [Fitch's Pumpkin Treasure Hunt] will be the next major update after the November 1st's update. We will inform you of the specific end time through the announcement in advance.