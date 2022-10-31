Share · View all patches · Build 9836516 · Last edited 31 October 2022 – 11:39:14 UTC by Wendy

Hello, pathfinders!

An update 2.0.3i is here!

Highlights:

Everyone should be able to enter the Temple of Stone Manuscripts now;

Invisible walls won’t hold back a true Azata in Midnight Fane anymore;

Music and sound will no longer stop playing when the game runs in the background;

Camellia can cast cleric and inquisitor spells again, so she’s even more helpful now!

If you are playing with mods, don’t forget to update them before loading your saves!

Beware of possible plot spoilers below!

Areas

Navigation fixes for Alushinyrra Upper City (it was possible to walk through a wall);

Fixed the bug in the Tower of Estrod, when only Faxon attacked the party, while the other demons and cultists just watched. Besides, Greybor didn't attack Kilas until the death of Faxon – fixed;

Fixed the bug which allowed to pass through some walls in Drezen;

Fixed the bug which allowed to walk through the walls in the Artisan's Tower;

Fixed the invisible wall that appeared in Midnight Fane on the Azata path;

Fixed the issue when the Archpriest of Nahyndri stopped possessing the undead in the Treasure of the Midnight Isles DLC;

Fixed the issue which blocked the option to board the cursed ship in Alushinyrra port in the DLC;

Fixed the issue with the party getting stuck at the entrance into the Temple of Stone Manuscripts.

Quests

A Demon's Heresy quest was impossible to complete – fixed. “Find the Bell of Mercy clapper” objective will also update properly now, after you pick the clapper;

A dialogue with Jaruunicka didn't trigger after defeating her, in some cases – fixed;

The Feud of the Faithful quest sometimes didn't update properly if Ramien died too early – fixed, not in case of his death, the related to him objective will fail.

Turn-based mode

The game could freeze during the turn transition sometimes – fixed.

Classes & Mechanics

Blood kineticist's Wrack ability didn't match the description – fixed;

Camellia couldn't cast cleric or inquisitor spells because of the alignment issue – fixed;

Fixed the issue with Azata's Life-Bonding Friendship, which prevented it from working sometimes. Additionally, fixed the removal of teamwork feats when the allies stood farther than 50 ft from the Azata.

UI

For the controller, the AoE abilities radius didn't disappear, even when the ability was no longer selected – fixed;

For the controller when exiting photomode while in turn-based mode, the compass could appear – fixed;

Inventory context menu could remain active when switching to another interface window – fixed;

On the character creation screen, when selecting a god, the pointer to the currently selected god could start to twitch – fixed;

The cursor wasn't able to interact with some UI elements, like door overtips etc.– fixed;

The journal could open when using the touchpad on the PS controller in turn-based mode, and when creating a character – fixed;

When playing The Treasure of the Midnight Isles DLC with a controller, restarting after the death of the party caused the defeat window to appear once more – fixed.

Audio

Music and sound will no longer stop playing when the game runs in the background.

Visual

Fixed a bug with the lighting in one of the Drezen houses;

Fixed problems with some reflections and light (improved the lighting in Defender's Heart, for example).

