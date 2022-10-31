 Skip to content

Shuffle World update for 31 October 2022

Updates to HUD/GUI to display well on 16:10 ratio's and small bug fix

Build 9836503

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changes to buttons and other on screen elements so it works good on the Steam Deck and other 16:10 ratio's.

Small bug fix, in some cases the swapping did not work.

