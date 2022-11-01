Changelog:
- Fixed destructible environment
- Fixed UI controls with custom keys
- Added more options for windowed resolution
- Unlocked heroes from the start
- Added Unlock screen
- Fixed weapon unlock system
In this version we addressed some of the bugs and made some changes to the unlock system for all heroes. Maxing a weapon will make it available to all heroes.
Roadmap:
In the next weeks we are going to add some new heroes, new weapons and other different levels to play along with some UI improvements and bug fixes.
Enjoy!
Changed files in this update