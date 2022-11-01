 Skip to content

SuperTotalCarnage! update for 1 November 2022

v 0.1.0.6

v 0.1.0.6

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changelog:

  • Fixed destructible environment
  • Fixed UI controls with custom keys
  • Added more options for windowed resolution
  • Unlocked heroes from the start
  • Added Unlock screen
  • Fixed weapon unlock system

In this version we addressed some of the bugs and made some changes to the unlock system for all heroes. Maxing a weapon will make it available to all heroes.

Roadmap:

In the next weeks we are going to add some new heroes, new weapons and other different levels to play along with some UI improvements and bug fixes.

Enjoy!

