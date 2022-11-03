Lovecraft's Untold Stories 2 small update

Greetings followers of Lovecraft!

We have an update for you! This time we've got two small but significant changes that some of you pointed out and we decided to heed your call.

Bulk purchase/sale of items in the shop: By pressing shift+buy/sell you can buy or sell 5 items at once.

Use of Elder sign tablet: This is the only item that cures curses, but it had a limitation that it couldn´t be used with full health. We have eliminated this limitation.

Thanks for playing Lovecraft's Untold Stories 2, as always, you are most welcome to join our Social Media where you can keep up with all the news we have to share.