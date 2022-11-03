MIC DROP... Arcade Paradise launches its first DLC pack: COIN-OP Pack #1.

We heard the community loud and clear, You asked for more arcade cabinets. We will give you more arcade cabinets, but we also have a brand-new patch 1.6.



Arcade Fixes

Air Hockey Fixed an issue with the UI not clearing properly when quitting, will now fully clear on exit.

Championship darts ‘Defeat the AI in a game of Darts’ was auto-completing. Fixed.

Bomb Dudes Fixed issue with exit door not spawning when all enemies killed.

Bugai Game could get stuck in Game Over animation. Fixed.

Hustler Improved ball physics and collision as well as fewer incorrect foul calls.

Meteor Madness Visual effects when hitting asteroids have been improved for better clarity.

Slime Pipes Level 19 had a leaky pipe - the pipe is now fixed and no longer leaky!

Space Race ‘Trigger to accelerate’ could stop working in some circumstances - this should no longer occur.

Toad and Turtle Removed impossible ‘Eat Flies’ Todo lists, this was a gameplay feature we removed ages ago because it wasn’t fun!

Woodgal/Woodguy Fixed and occasional soft lock that would occur on exit.

Woodgal’s Adventure Progress and collection of Stars, Shards and Power-ups are now saved when quitting the machine - save points are no effectively re-spawn points.

Zombat 2 Increased turn and move speed when using the flamethrower and Increased turn, move speed and an extra clip of ammunition when using the minigun.

Activity Fixes

Chewing Gum Picking The ‘Get 3 Fire Pulls’ Todo is much easier now and will trigger when you complete 3 of them with a fire pull as the final pull.

Washing/Drying Fixed rare lock-up when placing washing in machine.

Multiple crash fixes Including issues with Blockchain, Fruit Crush, Air Hockey, and Vostok 2093 (amongst others).

Lock Up Fix Fix for rare lock-up when quitting the game.

Multiple fixes to Rival Emails Including emails going missing, duplicate emails, emails never being sent, or attachments not being viewable. If you have duplicate emails pre-patch then these will not be removed, but progression should resume correctly.

Multiple fixes to Todos and Goals With improved tracking and saving

Multiple post-game fixes For issues after completing the story including the PC not being usable and not being able to purchase music.

UI Fixes

Leaderboard UI Has been improved for very large scores.

FoV slider Should work better and displays values more clearly.

Video and Music players Sometimes had additional, distorted, text. Fixed.

Fixed problem with Safe UI Displaying incorrect amounts, or overflowing when holding more than $10k

Gallery program On the PC could malfunction. Fixed.

Upgrade Fixes

Upgrades could disappear Or become deactivated, this has been fixed - if you still encounter errors, opening the upgrades menu should resolve any problems

The Car Could occasionally disappear. Fixed.

Disabling the Trash Bag This occasionally caused problems, should now be fixed.

Upgrade prices Have been rebalanced, should now be slightly cheaper.

Electrical Engineering Book This is now twice as effective!

Watch Fixes

‘Full Alerts’ Multiple of these were very annoying and have been toned down.

‘New Email’ alerts could trigger at the start of a day. Fixed.

Gold Watch - does not beep anymore!

Misc Fixes

Employee of the Month Floating Poster has now been fixed.

Coin-Op Pack #1 includes three brand-new arcade cabinets which represents the first step on a roadmap for future content to be released over the coming months.

Watch the new trailer below:

Included cabinets in the DLC are:

Empathy

Time to grasp the handles and ascend the mountain whilst avoiding being hit by rocks from unbelievers. The longer you survive the more points you score. Forsake loneliness. Feel togetherness. Ascend. How high can you go?

Smoke ‘em

Aim. Fire. Reload. It’s time to test your sharpshooting skills against the clock in this supremely fun high scoring 2 player shooting range.

Cyberdance EuroMix

If your name's not down, you're not coming in. Luckily for you, it is

The rave-focused follow-up to Arcade Paradise’s smash hit dancing sensation, Cyber Dance - with updated graphics and next-generation widescreen technology. Pick your tune, then coordinate your movements in time with the beat. The closer to matching the beat you tap, the more you'll score! Prepare to dance your socks off. For one or two players.

The Coin-Op Pack #1 is priced at $3.99 / €3.99 / £3.49 or the arcade games are available individually for $1.99 / €1.99 / £1.79

Arcade Paradise | Official Soundtrack | Double Vinyl | WP #04

To celebrate Coin-Op Pack #1, the Arcade Paradise Double Vinyl LP also launches today! Inspired by the game’s early 90’s setting and only 1000 pressings released worldwide.

The Arcade Paradise Double Vinyl Soundtrack features electrifying music by writer and producer Kieron Pepper (ex-Prodigy live drummer, 1997-2007) and Ben Pickersgill (ex-member of drum & bass crew Klax, and is currently working as an audio designer with credits on upcoming games such as ‘Hogwarts Legacy’ and Arkane’s ‘Redfall’.) . Mastered by Bob Macc / Subvert, produced by Video Games Music Label, Black Razor Records. Featuring original 8-bit illustrated album artwork by David Sossella, the Double Vinyl is housed in a gatefold sleeve.

Avid listeners will be transported to the early 90s in which the game is set, a true love letter to the skaters, ravers, and sticky arcade carpets of a time when arcades ruled the world. Meticulously crafted with collectors in mind, the premium Double Vinyl is limited to 1000 eye-catching blue and pink vinyl pressings and includes a full digital download with bonus tracks too.

The Arcade Paradise Double Vinyl soundtrack is available to purchase now from the Wired Productions store for £35.00, but they currently have a 10% off sale.

https://store.steampowered.com/app/1388870/Arcade_Paradise/