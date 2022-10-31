[Announcement] Crossout Art — November 2022



Hello, survivors!

A huge pumpkin field is quite a rare sight for the Wasteland, and we just couldn’t help but capture it in our November artwork. We could share the coordinates for you to go there and enjoy the atmosphere, but Jonathan and his “Furia” have already claimed the place for themselves. As if this place wasn’t creepy enough without them...

And here’s a small teaser. Despite the fact that the major update “Supercharged” has already been released and has greatly transformed the game, we still have enough surprises to look forward to this year. A new game mode? Probably. A location that the old-timers of the Wasteland remember with nostalgia? Why not! And there’s even more! Buckle up — the last months of the year will be interesting!

In the meantime — download this and many other artworks from the “Wallpapers” section of our official website!

