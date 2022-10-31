the Onirism Halloween Event is here !

Share · View all patches · Build 9836043 · Last edited 31 October 2022 – 14:26:12 UTC by Wendy

Happy Halloween everyone !

Oh do we have a special treat for you on this Horrible day !

Introducing.... The Academy of Evil !

Carol was eager to learn magic, and asked her friend Ragg's to teach her.

She brought Carol to the school she attended in her younger years, the Lecordier's Public school of Witchcraft !

Grab a wand, your Broomstick and complete each tasks to learn about magic around the town of Spooktown, the lake of sorrows, the cursed forest and the School castle itself !











This is a very different Tales map, as survival is not the main point, but completing each task is ! Defeat bullies, help teachers, do your magical homework and much more ! Also, don't be afraid to be blasted to bits, magic will bring you back instantly this time !

and since Carol is here to learn about magic, she will be able to use Magic textbooks !



Ignis Badaboum: Shoot forward a big fireball, exploding on impact and setting ablaze anyone unlucky to get caught in the blast.



Magnus Saltus: Summon a magical trampoline under your feet, making you jump to great heights !



Atchoum Fluctus: Make a nasty blizzard appear, freezing the poor souls around you.



Terra Daemonium: Call upon a demon of the underworld, smashing your foes.



Minima Persona: Shrink yourself, making you so much harder to hit !



Volare Natare: Become instantly weightless and able to swim around in the air ! And remember childrens, it's nataaaaaaaare.



Spectrum Invokum: Summon ghosts from the afterlife to attack your enemies.



Abra Isekai: Call upon the mighty ghost truck, sending your enemies to another world, where they can probably enjoy a life they dreamed about.



Nonoss Invokum: Summon Skellie bois to go annoy other students.



Vitibus Spiculum: Entangle targets in magical torns, damaging them and restricting their movement.



Peros Guirec: Shoot foward a mighty Storm, striking lightning on anyone unlucky enough to get close to it.



Lux Spharea: Fire a huge vortex that can bounce on any surface, damaging opponents.



Exponentia Sanguinis: Use the dark arts to steal lifeforce from your enemies.



Malum Cucurbitae: Fire a malicious pumpkin spirit, homing on your foes.

Good luck everyone ! We hope you enjoy this event ! Happy Halloween again !

The game will also be on sale from October 31th to November 7th !