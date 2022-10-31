Maintenance - November 1st

Share · View all patches · Build 9835809 · Last edited 31 October 2022 – 09:46:17 UTC by Wendy

From my battle to our war, MMORPG MIR4

Greetings, This is MIR4.

We will be conducting Update Maintenance to provide better gaming environment.

Remember to disconnect from the game at a safe place before the Update Maintenance.

Please understand that maintenance has been scheduled longer due to Azure Cloud maintenance.

With our apologies for this inconvenience, we will try to finish the maintenance as soon as possible and do our best to provide stable service.

■ Maintenance Schedule

ASIA(UTC+8): Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, 1:00 am ~ 9:00 am

INMENA(UTC+6): Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, 11:00 pm ~ Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, 7:00 am

EU(UTC+2): Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, 7:00 pm ~ Tuesday, Nov. 1, 2022, 3:00 am

SA(UTC-3): Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, 2:00 pm ~ 10:00 pm

NA(UTC-4): Monday, Oct. 31, 2022, 1:00 pm ~ 9:00 pm

■ Maintenance Target

ASIA / INMENA / EU / SA / NA

[Main Updates]

◈In-Game Updates◈

New Clan Challenge Stage: Stage 6 New Clan Expedition Boss: Sanguinary Serpent Scorpion New Attendance Event: Bunny Guru Hoppy’s Check-in

New 28-Day Attendance event ‘Monthly Attendance Event with Horyong’ will end and the new event ‘Bunny Guru Hoppy’s Monthly Check-in’ will take place.

※ Maintenance on Azure Cloud Service will proceed.

※ Portal / Raids will be restricted from 30 minutes before the maintenance.

※ Maintenance schedule may change depending on the circumstances without prior notice.

※ You can't access the game during maintenance.

Thank you.