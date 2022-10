Share · View all patches · Build 9835614 · Last edited 31 October 2022 – 16:06:31 UTC by Wendy

This Halloween update introduces the very first event zone: Cursed Lands!

The Cursed Lands event zone brings 10 new levels to the Grid!

New placeable objects which appear in the new event zone can be found inside the level editor.

Unlock these special new cosmetics by completing levels in the Cursed Lands event zone:

"Corrupted" car model

"Bats" animated decal

Happy Halloween!