 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

A Spooky Teaparty update for 31 October 2022

Halloween Bugfixes

Share · View all patches · Build 9835594 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A Spooky Teaparty has been updated to a build with less bugs! Thanks to user scassy who reported those bugs and glitches. In more detail:

  • Pandemonium Edifice: Recipe book would cause an error due to a typo in the code. Now fixed.
  • Pandemonium Edifice: Transfer event for a secret room was wrong. Repaired.
  • Graveville: Entrance room towards a secret room had a wrong tile with wrong passability. Fixed.

Apologies for these errors. Hopefully they will be the last ones encountered. Again, many thanks to scassy who informed me!

The game should be updated automatically. However, please navigate to your Steam Library and validate the game's files by right-clicking if it doesn't do so by its own.

If you find any problesm, issues, bugs or oddities, do not hesitate to contact me!

Changed files in this update

A Spooky Teaparty Content Depot 714522
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link