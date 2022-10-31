Halloween Bugfixes

A Spooky Teaparty has been updated to a build with less bugs! Thanks to user scassy who reported those bugs and glitches. In more detail:

Pandemonium Edifice: Recipe book would cause an error due to a typo in the code. Now fixed.

Pandemonium Edifice: Transfer event for a secret room was wrong. Repaired.

Graveville: Entrance room towards a secret room had a wrong tile with wrong passability. Fixed.

Apologies for these errors. Hopefully they will be the last ones encountered. Again, many thanks to scassy who informed me!

The game should be updated automatically. However, please navigate to your Steam Library and validate the game's files by right-clicking if it doesn't do so by its own.

If you find any problesm, issues, bugs or oddities, do not hesitate to contact me!