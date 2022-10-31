POLITY - v1.8.0: Changelog

Changelog

[1.8.0] - 2022-10-31

Added

-Added new NPC quests (Barman, Secretary, Banker, Registrar, and Grocery Clerk).

-Added new Achievement Badge Screens once they’re received.

-Added new head emojis and chat balloons.

-Added new clothes, accessories, and furniture for Halloween.

-Added a new screen: Country Management.

Improved

-Improved the Profile Panel.

-Improved the Payment Screen.

-Improved the Quest Details.

-Improved the Order Board.

-Improved the Focus Button.

-Improved the Mercantile Dock Panel.

-Improved the Location Info Panel.

-Improved the in-game cursors.

-Improved the IDPhone Home Panel.

-Improved the Report a Bug Panel.

Removed

-Removed the stable cutting tree action (Change to the previous one).

Fixed

-Fixed the bug that occurred removing your favorite location in your own location.

-Fixed the bug that occurred in a dialogue with an NPC when there is a collectible beneath the avatar’s feet.

-Fixed the bug that occurred switching between Focus Mode and Decorating Mode.

-Fixed the bug in the Order Board.

-Fixed the bug in the ‘Become Citizen’ quest.

-Fixed minor bugs in the blueprint-related quests.

-Fixed minor bugs in adding friends and accepting friendship requests.

-Fixed the bug in the ‘My First Profession Place’ quest.

-Fixed minor bugs in Firefighter’s NPC quests.

Working On

-Working on developing the NPC quests.

-Working on adding new badges and achievements.

-Working on the balance system of the Polity Level to improve the game dynamic.

-Working on the Animation and Action system of NPCs.

-Working on improving the current UIs.

-Working on the quest system and its variety to get to the in-game world.