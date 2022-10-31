POLITY - v1.8.0: Changelog

Changelog
[1.8.0] - 2022-10-31
Added
-Added new NPC quests (Barman, Secretary, Banker, Registrar, and Grocery Clerk).
-Added new Achievement Badge Screens once they’re received.
-Added new head emojis and chat balloons.
-Added new clothes, accessories, and furniture for Halloween.
-Added a new screen: Country Management.
Improved
-Improved the Profile Panel.
-Improved the Payment Screen.
-Improved the Quest Details.
-Improved the Order Board.
-Improved the Focus Button.
-Improved the Mercantile Dock Panel.
-Improved the Location Info Panel.
-Improved the in-game cursors.
-Improved the IDPhone Home Panel.
-Improved the Report a Bug Panel.
Removed
-Removed the stable cutting tree action (Change to the previous one).
Fixed
-Fixed the bug that occurred removing your favorite location in your own location.
-Fixed the bug that occurred in a dialogue with an NPC when there is a collectible beneath the avatar’s feet.
-Fixed the bug that occurred switching between Focus Mode and Decorating Mode.
-Fixed the bug in the Order Board.
-Fixed the bug in the ‘Become Citizen’ quest.
-Fixed minor bugs in the blueprint-related quests.
-Fixed minor bugs in adding friends and accepting friendship requests.
-Fixed the bug in the ‘My First Profession Place’ quest.
-Fixed minor bugs in Firefighter’s NPC quests.
Working On
-Working on developing the NPC quests.
-Working on adding new badges and achievements.
-Working on the balance system of the Polity Level to improve the game dynamic.
-Working on the Animation and Action system of NPCs.
-Working on improving the current UIs.
-Working on the quest system and its variety to get to the in-game world.
Changed files in this update