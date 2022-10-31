Complete Remake!

We are sorry for keeping you waiting for long. We are finally pleased to announce our first major update. We remade the whole game depending on your feedbacks. Please be notified that this update is huge and will break your save files.

So what's new?

Complete new story.

Longer gameplay.

Localization for the following languages.

( Turkish, Slovak, Polish, German, Czech)

( Turkish, Slovak, Polish, German, Czech) Vocalization for the English language.

Steam Achievements.

You can now travel between scenes without a loading screen.

More various puzzles.

Unarmed horror scenes.

New maps.

Boss fights.

Less complex objectives.

Safe room system.

Healing system.

Hide system.

You can now save your game on the pause menu.

Autosave is removed.

You can now delete your saves.

Lootable objects now have floating icons for easy finding.

Due to the majority of people thinking the game is dark, now you start with a lighter.

Major items are not hidden anymore.

Better optimization.

Less space occupied.

We hope this update will satisfy your expectations. Your reviews made this update possible, so don't hesitate to let us know about your requests and complaints. Please let us know about your experiences and report any bugs you encounter; we will fix them ASAP.