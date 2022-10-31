-
Fixed crashes/soft-lock whenever you draw a card when there are no cards left in both draw pile and discard pile. This is related to the Relic: Ring of Abundance bug which I thought I had fixed in the previous patch. It seems this odd behavior went deeper than I realized, and I introduced some new bugs instead with the previous fix. But card draws related bugs should be fixed now so do let me know if you still encounter any.
Fixed game crash when teleporting a unit would lead to death (for instance by teleporting a unit onto a spike).
The Witch's "Mercurial Plus" now goes into the Discard pile after being played instead of disappearing altogether.
Sigil of the Magi update for 31 October 2022
Bugfix for v0.0.2
