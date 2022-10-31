 Skip to content

Sigil of the Magi update for 31 October 2022

Bugfix for v0.0.2

Share · View all patches · Build 9835167 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Fixed crashes/soft-lock whenever you draw a card when there are no cards left in both draw pile and discard pile. This is related to the Relic: Ring of Abundance bug which I thought I had fixed in the previous patch. It seems this odd behavior went deeper than I realized, and I introduced some new bugs instead with the previous fix. But card draws related bugs should be fixed now so do let me know if you still encounter any.

  • Fixed game crash when teleporting a unit would lead to death (for instance by teleporting a unit onto a spike).

  • The Witch's "Mercurial Plus" now goes into the Discard pile after being played instead of disappearing altogether.

