Build 9835136 · Last edited 31 October 2022

This patch adds minor stability improvements, as well as the beta for VTube Studio Twitch Integration.

This will be expanded in the future, but for now all you can do with this is let your Twitch chat drop emotes on you.

For more info, please check the manual page: https://github.com/DenchiSoft/VTubeStudio/wiki/Twitch-Interaction