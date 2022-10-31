Big update! Come try our brand new Level Editor and make levels of your own!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Greetings! Soda fans! We just brought you a big update!

If you feel that the game is not challenging enough, or you've got some ideas about creating the level, come try our brand new Level Editor and make levels of your own!

The levels you made can be shared through Steam Workshop. Time to cdhallenge your friends with your creativity!

In the level editor, you can:

Create challenging level layout

Deploy enemies, and adjust their parameters

Make combinations of vast types of traps

Customize the character's abilities

Arrange all kinds of weapons and props in the levels

Choose looks of the scene

Use triggers to create suprises

...

With these functionalities, you can event take control of the unlocks of the character's abilites to create a fully customized journey of yours!

For now this Level Editor is still in a early stage. We will bring more functions to it in the future to enable the levels you create to be more beautiful, more interesting, and more challenging.

Without further ado, update your Soda Crisis, and start creating your levels now!