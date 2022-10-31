Filling the world

Share · View all patches · Build 9835081 · Last edited 31 October 2022 – 07:06:11 UTC by Wendy

Work was done on the game

Samples and tests with the construction of buildings according to the HLOD Prefab system.

This system showed: convenience, quick construction of simple buildings / apartments, quick setup of prefab optimization.

open world

The game will still have an open world, and part of the time is spent filling it.

The world is big and requires certain approaches that will help you fill it quickly and in an optimized way.

Optimization of the ground surface grid of the entire open world.

A more simplified material (shader) was applied to the ground surface.

What place was chosen for filling?

the territory of the nuclear power plant

Design:

Areas for the nuclear power plant site.

Water supply lines, partial construction started.

Water cooling systems - cooling towers will be used, partial construction has begun.

A system of channels for supplying water to the station. Design and models are. Tracks for 500 m are ready.

Railway tracks for construction and transport infrastructures. Made rails for construction equipment.

Road system of movement of vehicles. The main road has been brought to the entrance.

Designing a scheme for connecting a nuclear power plant to power lines, partial construction has begun.

Bridges over water supply channels. A bridge for water lines has been built.

Construction of the generator room. Designed for 2 sets of turbine + generator. Design of an overhead crane for a hall.

A chimney for ventilation almost 200 meters high was built.

The design of water supply and electric routes is based on real references and, in part, on the information of knowledgeable masters of their craft.