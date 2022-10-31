 Skip to content

Fishton: A Town to Remember update for 31 October 2022

Stroyline Safety Net

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed issue with not being able to complete storyline if you don't approach the npc sport's car.

The pizza shop is not offering work until Thursdays update

