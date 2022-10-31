Stroyline Safety Net

Fixed issue with not being able to complete storyline if you don't approach the npc sport's car.
The pizza shop is not offering work until Thursdays update
Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.
Fixed issue with not being able to complete storyline if you don't approach the npc sport's car.
The pizza shop is not offering work until Thursdays update
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Changed files in this update