Nodrog's Fortress update for 31 October 2022

HOTFIX 4 - When I saw this bug I hit the floor! Please no more!

Share · View all patches · Build 9835011 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

The pre-release edits have proven formidable in their ability to surprise me with edge cases across the combat system.

Not to worry, another Hotfix is here to fix one! Characters were not removing themselves from tiles they had previously traversed correctly. It turns out this was causing "ghost hits" from area of effect attacks at range as mentioned in an earlier Hotfix today, as well as certain navigational and AI errors.

This should be the last issue regarding the pre-release edit woes, but I will be ever watchful and try to fix whatever computational sorrows my game may manifested for you...

