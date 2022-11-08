TWINKLE DRIFT I - NEW REALM AVAILABLE

Our warmest greetings, fellow Dreamers!
The latest update for Amberial Dreams has now rolled upon us!!
EXPLORE A NEW REALM
With this major update, you will be able to:
- Discover a whole new world: Twinkle Drift
- Uncover 5 new levels
- Meet the enigmatic Ambergris for the first time
- Try 2 new pieces in Twinkle Drift & the Atelier
NEW
- Amber's Descent: Discover the new Twinkle Drift Realm
- Amber's Descent: Meet Ambergris for the first time (in Twinkle Drift)
- New Level: Wandering Dance by oddgoo (in Twinkle Drift)
- New Level: Asteroid Mining Field by oddgoo (in Twinkle Drift)
- New Level: Cling Clang Clung by oddgoo (in Twinkle Drift)
- New Level: Downfall Architect by Mark D. (in Twinkle Drift)
- New Level: Space Ambaders by Ji Pe and Mark D. (in Twinkle Drift)
- Added a World Monolith to Twinkle Drift
- New Piece: The Grid Wraiths have arrived! (Find them under Destroyers in the Atelier)
- New Piece: Frieze, a new simple floor structure
IMPROVEMENTS
- Credits updated
- Swapped the order of levels in Amber's Light: Crepuscular connection and Fellowship
- History Tab sorts from newest to oldest
- Levels beaten in the spire are now unlockable in the Atelier
FIXED
- Fixed WASD messing up with the search controls
- Fixed search selection cursor being out of line
- Fixed evening star's duplicate ID
- Fixed History Tab not working if played level is now hidden
SNEAK PEEK GALLERY
Cling Clang Clung
Downfall Architect
Wandering Dance
WHAT'S NEXT?
Remember how we said there were tons of new content on the way? And we would do it together?
Amberial Dreams has been growing so much with you, and will continue to do so.
Here is what you can expect for the end of the year - until 2023 rolls in with even more content!
COME AND ROLL WITH US
If you want to stay up to date, see new content before it's live, share your favourite levels or memes, or simply like talk about the game and make friends, you can join us on Discord, Reddit and Twitter.
You will be more than welcome in our lovely and warm community of newfound and expert Rollers.
We will see you in not so long, as "Twinkle Drift I" definitely implies...
a "Twinkle Drift II".
Enjoy the new levels, enjoy life, be kind and take care of each other!
