TWINKLE DRIFT I - NEW REALM AVAILABLE

Our warmest greetings, fellow Dreamers!

The latest update for Amberial Dreams has now rolled upon us!!

EXPLORE A NEW REALM



With this major update, you will be able to:

Discover a whole new world: Twinkle Drift

Uncover 5 new levels

Meet the enigmatic Ambergris for the first time

Try 2 new pieces in Twinkle Drift & the Atelier

NEW

Amber's Descent: Discover the new Twinkle Drift Realm

Amber's Descent: Meet Ambergris for the first time (in Twinkle Drift)

New Level: Wandering Dance by oddgoo (in Twinkle Drift)

New Level: Asteroid Mining Field by oddgoo (in Twinkle Drift)

New Level: Cling Clang Clung by oddgoo (in Twinkle Drift)

New Level: Downfall Architect by Mark D. (in Twinkle Drift)

New Level: Space Ambaders by Ji Pe and Mark D. (in Twinkle Drift)

Added a World Monolith to Twinkle Drift

New Piece: The Grid Wraiths have arrived! (Find them under Destroyers in the Atelier)

New Piece: Frieze, a new simple floor structure

IMPROVEMENTS

Credits updated

Swapped the order of levels in Amber's Light: Crepuscular connection and Fellowship

History Tab sorts from newest to oldest

Levels beaten in the spire are now unlockable in the Atelier

FIXED

Fixed WASD messing up with the search controls

Fixed search selection cursor being out of line

Fixed evening star's duplicate ID

Fixed History Tab not working if played level is now hidden

SNEAK PEEK GALLERY

Cling Clang Clung

Downfall Architect

Wandering Dance

WHAT'S NEXT?

Remember how we said there were tons of new content on the way? And we would do it together?

Amberial Dreams has been growing so much with you, and will continue to do so.

Here is what you can expect for the end of the year - until 2023 rolls in with even more content!

COME AND ROLL WITH US

If you want to stay up to date, see new content before it's live, share your favourite levels or memes, or simply like talk about the game and make friends, you can join us on Discord, Reddit and Twitter.

You will be more than welcome in our lovely and warm community of newfound and expert Rollers.

We will see you in not so long, as "Twinkle Drift I" definitely implies...

a "Twinkle Drift II".

Enjoy the new levels, enjoy life, be kind and take care of each other!