[Complete] October 31, 2022 Emergency Maintenance

Greetings! Luminarians,

It is with a heavy heart but we are here to announce that the Halloween event will be terminated much earlier from the schedule.

It is because of the Halloween Disaster on the 29th in Korea (Itaewon Halloween Accident)

The national mourning period has been designated up to 5 days.

In order to express our condolence to the victims from this disaster, we are going to end all Halloween Related events.

We will send out compensation as we will conduct an Emergency Maintenance for the (In-game Halloween Event and content).

Scheduled Time for the Emergency maintenance will be announced soon.

So kindly please wait for further details.

We greatly appreciate the patience and relentless support for Luminary: Rise of the GoonZu~!!!

Sincerely,

Luminary Global Team.