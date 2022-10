Share · View all patches · Build 9834530 · Last edited 31 October 2022 – 04:39:12 UTC by Wendy

+fixed bug with improper door transition

+fixed wrong music playing in one spot

+fixed wrong switch being activated

+added text to objects missing it

+rebalanced some boss health

+rebalanced some enemy money drop amount

-last hotfix for a bit unless i find something game breaking lol