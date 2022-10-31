Fix bug and reduce difficulty

Version v0.24
-Fix the bug that the ranged weapon has a chance not to cause damage to the enemy
Initial cinema scene
-A mark that adds difficulty to each level
Chapter 3: Blocked Streets
-Replace the stone in the first character's dream with an axe
-Fix the bug that entered the cabinet in the third character's dream
-Slightly reduce the frequency of Fletcher's appearance
-Modified the image of dead believers in the basement
Chapter 4: Bloody Camp
-Added hints for the appearance of Brown Bear Man
-Increased the number of bullets
-Changed the location of the document
Chapter 5: Strange Stranger
-Weakened Brian's ability
-Removed the mechanism of resurrection of orange rabbits after death
-Extended the time for the red rabbit to enter the house
-Increased the number of bullets