Fix bug and reduce difficulty

Version v0.24

-Fix the bug that the ranged weapon has a chance not to cause damage to the enemy

Initial cinema scene

-A mark that adds difficulty to each level

Chapter 3: Blocked Streets

-Replace the stone in the first character's dream with an axe

-Fix the bug that entered the cabinet in the third character's dream

-Slightly reduce the frequency of Fletcher's appearance

-Modified the image of dead believers in the basement

Chapter 4: Bloody Camp

-Added hints for the appearance of Brown Bear Man

-Increased the number of bullets

-Changed the location of the document

Chapter 5: Strange Stranger

-Weakened Brian's ability

-Removed the mechanism of resurrection of orange rabbits after death

-Extended the time for the red rabbit to enter the house

-Increased the number of bullets