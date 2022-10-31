[v1.15.1] Addressed the issues with the functionality of some pen tablets

Share · View all patches · Build 9834353 · Last edited 31 October 2022 – 07:09:08 UTC by Wendy

Thank you for using VRoid Studio.

VRoid Studio v1.15.1 update concerns the following:

■ Fixes

Addressed the issues with some pen tablets

Some pen tablets experienced functionality issues during the performance adjustment in VRoid Studio v1.15.0.

In VRoid Studio v1.15.1, the fixes were tentatively restored to the previous state.

Refer to the FAQ to learn more about VRoid Studio's current operating environment.

We will keep looking out for your comments and feedback and work towards new updates. Thank you for your continued support.