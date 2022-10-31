 Skip to content

VRoid Studio update for 31 October 2022

[v1.15.1] Addressed the issues with the functionality of some pen tablets

Build 9834353 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Thank you for using VRoid Studio.
VRoid Studio v1.15.1 update concerns the following:

■ Fixes

  • Addressed the issues with some pen tablets

Some pen tablets experienced functionality issues during the performance adjustment in VRoid Studio v1.15.0.
In VRoid Studio v1.15.1, the fixes were tentatively restored to the previous state.

Refer to the FAQ to learn more about VRoid Studio's current operating environment.

We will keep looking out for your comments and feedback and work towards new updates. Thank you for your continued support.

Changed files in this update

Windows Depot 1486351
  • Loading history…
Mac Depot 1486352
  • Loading history…
