Graveyard Architect is now available on Steam!

There is only one way to prevent the zombie apocalypse. Fulfilling their whims and expectations. Oh… I forgot… They have really excessive expectations. Won’t you give them what they want? You will regret it. They will get up from the grave to get you.

Don’t let them run away from your cemetery.

Are you ready to become a real graveyard architect? Your mission is to make a perfect place to rest for your residents. Place decorations and find new lodging for your arrived inhabitants during the day. When night comes, the dead wake up to take revenge on you. Are you brave enough to face them? Time will tell…