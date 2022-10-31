v1.3 Beta Release Change Log

[v1.3 Beta - October 20, 2022]

Bugs Fixed

[Freeplay Mode]: When loading freeplay mode directly from the main menu, the player starting position is not being set correctly.

[Decoration]: Mummy cardboard cutout incorrectly selected when the Mummy Head cardboard cutout is clicked.

[Decoration]: Bad vertices on the Church allowing light from behind to pass through.

[Decoration]: Enlarged the drum of Warp Tunnel so that it better fits the size of the player.

[UI]: Cursor draws behind the file browser when selecting external save files.

[UI]: Cursor draws behind the decoration names on the decoration selection button.

[UI]: Loading screen displaying incorrectly at different screen resolutions.

[UI]: Sandbox grid visible in the preview image of the save/load menu.

[Main Menu]: The scroll bar on the credits window no longer works.

[Sandbox]: Resized the player starting position marker to better accurately represent the size of the player in freeplay mode.

[Decoration]: Rescaled the Warp Tunnel to better fit the size of the player.

[Decoration]: Fixed incorrect vertices on the mesh of Church 1.

[Decoration]: Road lines are way too reflective.

[Decoration]: Fixed typo for the Werewolf cardboard cutout.

[Decoration]: Removed branding from vehicle models.

Features Added

[Sandbox]: You can now move decorations after they have been placed with the use of the spiderweb gimble

[Sandbox]: Decorations can now be deleted

[Main Menu]: Added new toolbar to the main menu

[Main Menu]: Added new update information window to the main menu

[Decoration]: Added new flame particle effect to Lamp Post 3 in lights

[Decoration]: Added rotating sound effect to Warp Tunnel.

[Decoration]: Added 4 new variants to the Warp Tunnel.

[Decoration]: Added new House 3 building to the decorations inventory.

[Decoration]: Added new House 4 building to the decorations inventory.

[Decoration]: Added 5 new Inflatable Pumpkin decorations to the Standing Objects category.

[Decoration]: Added new Furniture category under the scenery menu. Added 6 new items of furniture.

[Decoration]: Added new Toxic Waste Pipes (Green and Purple) to the Special Effects decoration category.