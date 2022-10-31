0.9.188 - Poison + Halloween Event!

This patch introduces a new damage type, Poison! Poison does a lot of damage but is nonlethal, leaving enemies at 1hp. You'll need to finish them off with another damage type!
Additionally, the Halloween Event is all day on Halloween. Play for your chance to get a Pumpkin Bomb special weapon!
0.9.188 - 10/30/22 Poison
- New Damage Type: Poison. Poison is NONLETHAL! Poison damage guns don't do damage on hit, instead always Poisoning the target for 3x the hit damage over 5s
- New Affix: Chance To Poison. For non-poison damage base guns, this deals 1.5x hit damage over 5 seconds (nonlethal)
- New Affix: Poison Damage percent (increases poison damage done)
- New Affix: Damage Type Conversion. Can convert any gun to any non-normal damage type
- New Unique: Replay. The first shot of this SMG is a tracing Railgun. If it hits an enemy, all subsequent projectiles will strongly home in on that enemy.
- New Unlockable Talent: XP Gained! Up to +20%!
- New modular payload: Poison Needle
- Eggs now spawn 3 Nanospiders instead of one Webcrawler
- Payload/Treasure Crawler world events now happen more often
- Updated enemy color overriding system so that it falls back properly when one color wears off but another is in place.
- Updated the star color over the Volcano
- Fixed ambushes stacking improperly in the honeypot area
- Fixed EMPs not scaling with damage affixes
- Fixed Grappling Hooks being invisible
Changed files in this update