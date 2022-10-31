0.19 (the "Fight Me in the Sky!" update)

Hello @Demigods!

For those who didn’t know, I became very sick and could barely get out of bed, much less finish up the final stuff for builds: light bakes, nav meshes, occlusion bakes, etc. So my schedule got messed up and I had to finish what I could.

So the build is now out, but it’s a temporary build. I’ll have a hotfix out in the next day or two that will fix bugs, add the missing parts, and polish up a few things:

Quest 1 crashing when trying to load Fog Hills map.

Building color changes in MC.

Weird strength issues with Stretch Power Set.

Better controls/activation for the double hand blast.

Adjustments to Flying Enemy.

Performance stuff.

Bugs & stuff.

Til then, enjoy the update! This is just the start of the new flying enemies, I plan on having even more types as well as an updated fighting system too!

Let me know about bugs, opinions, etc in the discord!

I’m gonna go sleep for the next 12 hours and try to shake this thing off. Oh, and go check out Millennium City. Might be a couple changes there too, with more on the way…..

LvlUpHero