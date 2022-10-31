Patch 2 : Bug Fixes

Hey All!

I have received reports of some people not seeing the ending cutscene where it soft locks you out. I personally haven't run into this issue on my end, so the fix isn't as straight forward. From the test I have been running it works fine. This update I switched some coding around so maybe it fixed it

Fixed: Interactables now will only play the voiceline once

Fixed: Grammar issues on some interactables

Added: Some clues to certain tasks

If you run into any other issues, please be sure to let me know, either in the Discord or on Steam Discussions!

Welcome Home!

https://store.steampowered.com/app/2058970/For_What_Will_Come/