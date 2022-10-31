Patch 2 : Bug Fixes

Hey All!
I have received reports of some people not seeing the ending cutscene where it soft locks you out. I personally haven't run into this issue on my end, so the fix isn't as straight forward. From the test I have been running it works fine. This update I switched some coding around so maybe it fixed it
Fixed: Interactables now will only play the voiceline once
Fixed: Grammar issues on some interactables
Added: Some clues to certain tasks
If you run into any other issues, please be sure to let me know, either in the Discord or on Steam Discussions!
Welcome Home!
https://store.steampowered.com/app/2058970/For_What_Will_Come/
Changed files in this update