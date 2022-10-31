Exiori Halloween Update!

There is a Halloween and quick fix update for Exiori.
Happy Halloween to you and yours! I hope you get lots of
candy and have fun dressing up. If you don't do any of that
stuff anymore, then that is fine too! Without further a boo get it? Here is what is new:
-Added in Cultist's Retreat (Can be accessed via airship).
-Added in an area between the Frostlands and the area to
the south called Ferdorma Trail.
-Added in a shopkeeper in Mizuho who only sells
Vials of Honor. Vials of Honor are needed for the
Seppukku skill to fully be utilized.
-Changed the unmade town of Tilnern into Tilnern Graveyard.
Which is now unlocked and can be visited on the map from
chapter 3.
-Fixed some dialogue that would cut off during a scene
in Alcornagia.
-Fixed some of the broken LBs of several characters where
it would charge MP instead of 100 TP.
-Fixed a problem where you couldn't go on ahead past a
certain point.
-Fixed some levels that would allow you to walk into places
that you shouldn't be able to.
-Fixed Mizuho's snow issue or lack there of, when entering
the town.
-Closed off the areas in the level where you play as Alfura.
-Fixed some grammar.
