Exiori update for 31 October 2022

Exiori Halloween Update!

Share · View all patches · Build 9834001 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

There is a Halloween and quick fix update for Exiori.

Happy Halloween to you and yours! I hope you get lots of
candy and have fun dressing up. If you don't do any of that
stuff anymore, then that is fine too! Without further a boo get it? Here is what is new:

-Added in Cultist's Retreat (Can be accessed via airship).

-Added in an area between the Frostlands and the area to
the south called Ferdorma Trail.

-Added in a shopkeeper in Mizuho who only sells
Vials of Honor. Vials of Honor are needed for the
Seppukku skill to fully be utilized.

-Changed the unmade town of Tilnern into Tilnern Graveyard.
Which is now unlocked and can be visited on the map from
chapter 3.

-Fixed some dialogue that would cut off during a scene
in Alcornagia.

-Fixed some of the broken LBs of several characters where
it would charge MP instead of 100 TP.

-Fixed a problem where you couldn't go on ahead past a
certain point.

-Fixed some levels that would allow you to walk into places
that you shouldn't be able to.

-Fixed Mizuho's snow issue or lack there of, when entering
the town.

-Closed off the areas in the level where you play as Alfura.

-Fixed some grammar.

