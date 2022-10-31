Exiori Halloween Update!

Share · View all patches · Build 9834001 · Last edited 31 October 2022 – 02:46:15 UTC by Wendy

There is a Halloween and quick fix update for Exiori.

Happy Halloween to you and yours! I hope you get lots of

candy and have fun dressing up. If you don't do any of that

stuff anymore, then that is fine too! Without further a boo get it? Here is what is new:

-Added in Cultist's Retreat (Can be accessed via airship).

-Added in an area between the Frostlands and the area to

the south called Ferdorma Trail.

-Added in a shopkeeper in Mizuho who only sells

Vials of Honor. Vials of Honor are needed for the

Seppukku skill to fully be utilized.

-Changed the unmade town of Tilnern into Tilnern Graveyard.

Which is now unlocked and can be visited on the map from

chapter 3.

-Fixed some dialogue that would cut off during a scene

in Alcornagia.

-Fixed some of the broken LBs of several characters where

it would charge MP instead of 100 TP.

-Fixed a problem where you couldn't go on ahead past a

certain point.

-Fixed some levels that would allow you to walk into places

that you shouldn't be able to.

-Fixed Mizuho's snow issue or lack there of, when entering

the town.

-Closed off the areas in the level where you play as Alfura.

-Fixed some grammar.