v2.0.2 + CrocoJam 🎃🐊

Share · View all patches · Build 9833993 · Last edited 31 October 2022 – 02:26:07 UTC by Wendy

Hey everyone, the Halloween CrocoJam has begun! You can join the jam here: CrocoJam

Also, join the discord and spend some time with other Crocotile users!

v.2.0.2 (October 30, 2022)

Fixed: Saving would become slow if there were many nested bones.

Fixed: In some cases the mouse would stay locked and invisible after exiting camera mode.

Fixed: "Distance to Gizmo" now measures in pixels if "Pixels" is toggled at the top of the Transform panel.

Fixed: Font color for some text wouldn't update when switching color themes.

Fixed: Dragging palettes and things would cause some gui elements to disappear in updated nwjs version.

Remember to report any bugs you may encounter!

Check the Gallery to see creations by Crocotile users: http://www.crocotile3d.com/gallery

Also, there is a Discord server where Crocotile users can chat: https://discord.gg/fmtJdUb

Watch youtube videos demonstration Crocotile 3D: Youtube channel

Consider supporting via Patreon!