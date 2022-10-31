0.6.9.2 Hotfix

Hey Agents, quick hotfix cleaning up some of the bugs I missed last time around. Due to my schedule its convenient to put out the updates friday or saturday, and then do a mini touch up at the end of the weekend. Let me know if this is annoying and you want it to stop!
New Stuff
- New ability for Hacker - Emergency Firewall - interrupts all hacking attacks and hacks and reverses all bullets in line of sight distance. I made this a while ago and forgot to put it in the game! This is a weird and niche defensive ability but it's only an ego!
Fixes
- Fixed several issues with grenades upgrading and generating weirdly due to the new type being added. Some stats may change based on balance updates to the game when upgrading but the type should at least stay the same now.
- Attempting to pilot a mountable unit no longer switches it to your side immediately even if you fail.
- Security cameras will now lose track of you if you activate stealth after you're initially spotted.
- Removed a way to soft lock the tutorial by hacking really outside the lines. This was probably only gonna happen with really experienced agents but it's probably best fixed up.
Changed files in this update