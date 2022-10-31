0.6.9.2 Hotfix

Hey Agents, quick hotfix cleaning up some of the bugs I missed last time around. Due to my schedule its convenient to put out the updates friday or saturday, and then do a mini touch up at the end of the weekend. Let me know if this is annoying and you want it to stop!

New Stuff

New ability for Hacker - Emergency Firewall - interrupts all hacking attacks and hacks and reverses all bullets in line of sight distance. I made this a while ago and forgot to put it in the game! This is a weird and niche defensive ability but it's only an ego!

Fixes