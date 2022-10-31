Version 0.3 is out!

Share · View all patches · Build 9833830 · Last edited 31 October 2022 – 03:09:12 UTC by Wendy

It took a bit longer than expected but for this update we had to go back to the drawing board, start from scratch and rearrange the game a little bit.

We are back on track and this update is setting the base for the game and defining the gameplay.

What you will experience in this update is just the beginning. The focus of the version 0.3 is gameplay and due to the amount of changes, fixes, and new features that will come with it, it will be split into multiple smaller and more frequent updates following this one.

Related to that, in the following days, we will be releasing the roadmap that will outline the plan for the updates and their content.

CHANGES:

Added Spirit Box item

Added gameplay hints through Spirit Box

Estes Method radio and Spirit Board cannot be put in inventory

Fixed various issues with Estes Method radio

UV lamp item overall improvement

Added Key item for doors, which can be put in inventory

Music Box item visuals improved

Session will spawn only Estes Method radio or Spirit Board

Bells, Music Box, Motion Ball are procedurally spawned somewhere on the map

Redesigned rooms on the map

Improved overall lighting

Improved interactions with environment objects

Stairs squeak while walking

Added option to close the Coffin cover

Van interior small improvements

Haunted items are procedurally spawned somewhere on the map

Door lock mechanics added

Chair drag event improvements

Crosses hanging on the wall various events added

Environment objects Ghost events overall improvements

Object physics glitches fixed

Player death effect overall improvement

Player Drag and Teleport effects added

Multiple Ghosts are present on the map at the same time

Improved Ghost summoning effect

Improved Ghost hunt effect

Introduced new Ghost summoning methods

Introduced Ghost appear cycle (more on that in the coming updates)

Each bad Ghost is possessing its room and appears in it through appear cycles

Added Ghost scratch events

Added Ghost fingerprints and footprints

Improved overall Ghost communication experience

Bad Ghost communication requirements added

Introduced Ghost personalities for communication (more on that in the coming updates)

Introduced the behavior system for the bad Ghosts (more on that in the coming updates)

Added session intro

Simplified Guide

Removed help icons from the HUD

Removed Energy Fields completely from the game (for now)

Removed Voodoo Doll haunted item completely from the game (for now)

Challenges completely removed from the game (working on a complete overhaul in the coming updates)

If you want to share any feedback, follow the progress or report any issues, join us on Discord: OverNight

