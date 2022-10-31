Version 0.3 is out!

It took a bit longer than expected but for this update we had to go back to the drawing board, start from scratch and rearrange the game a little bit.
We are back on track and this update is setting the base for the game and defining the gameplay.
What you will experience in this update is just the beginning. The focus of the version 0.3 is gameplay and due to the amount of changes, fixes, and new features that will come with it, it will be split into multiple smaller and more frequent updates following this one.
Related to that, in the following days, we will be releasing the roadmap that will outline the plan for the updates and their content.
CHANGES:
Added Spirit Box item
Added gameplay hints through Spirit Box
Estes Method radio and Spirit Board cannot be put in inventory
Fixed various issues with Estes Method radio
UV lamp item overall improvement
Added Key item for doors, which can be put in inventory
Music Box item visuals improved
Session will spawn only Estes Method radio or Spirit Board
Bells, Music Box, Motion Ball are procedurally spawned somewhere on the map
Redesigned rooms on the map
Improved overall lighting
Improved interactions with environment objects
Stairs squeak while walking
Added option to close the Coffin cover
Van interior small improvements
Haunted items are procedurally spawned somewhere on the map
Door lock mechanics added
Chair drag event improvements
Crosses hanging on the wall various events added
Environment objects Ghost events overall improvements
Object physics glitches fixed
Player death effect overall improvement
Player Drag and Teleport effects added
Multiple Ghosts are present on the map at the same time
Improved Ghost summoning effect
Improved Ghost hunt effect
Introduced new Ghost summoning methods
Introduced Ghost appear cycle (more on that in the coming updates)
Each bad Ghost is possessing its room and appears in it through appear cycles
Added Ghost scratch events
Added Ghost fingerprints and footprints
Improved overall Ghost communication experience
Bad Ghost communication requirements added
Introduced Ghost personalities for communication (more on that in the coming updates)
Introduced the behavior system for the bad Ghosts (more on that in the coming updates)
Added session intro
Simplified Guide
Removed help icons from the HUD
Removed Energy Fields completely from the game (for now)
Removed Voodoo Doll haunted item completely from the game (for now)
Challenges completely removed from the game (working on a complete overhaul in the coming updates)
