V.0.2.03 - Hotfix

31 October 2022

-Added new recipe in T1 & T2 mortar to craft Ash.

-Added blood ink to be sold at any alchemist in towns.

-Added new Goblin Vendor for mobile trading. T1-T5.

-Added text to Character UI labeling armor and gems slots.

-Added more light in starting areas in case you spawn during night time.

-Fixed hide % of dropping from animals.

-Fixed mushroom text.

-Fixed some streaming volume that was empty.

-Removed level requirement on steel tools.

-Tweaked boss summons to be weaker then the bosses.

-Tweaked spells available in spell vendor.

-Tweaked spell cost at spell vendor.