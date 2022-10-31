 Skip to content

Kingdom of Atham: Crown of the Champions update for 31 October 2022

V.0.2.03 - Hotfix

Build 9833693

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Added new recipe in T1 & T2 mortar to craft Ash.
-Added blood ink to be sold at any alchemist in towns.
-Added new Goblin Vendor for mobile trading. T1-T5.
-Added text to Character UI labeling armor and gems slots.
-Added more light in starting areas in case you spawn during night time.

-Fixed hide % of dropping from animals.
-Fixed mushroom text.
-Fixed some streaming volume that was empty.

-Removed level requirement on steel tools.

-Tweaked boss summons to be weaker then the bosses.
-Tweaked spells available in spell vendor.
-Tweaked spell cost at spell vendor.

