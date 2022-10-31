Update 1.37

Hello everyone,

Thank you for your patience concerning the delay in updates lately. I worked hard on many fronts to prepare the future updates.

Naturally the campaign work began as well as some competitive game modes, graphics development, some coding and design activities.

Regarding the creation of content for the campaign, the whole adventure should revolve around 50 missions. This number is not final, but ideas and development are now targeted towards this goal.

A short summary video should appear during the next few weeks to show you the work accomplished.

But for now, let's savor the details of this update.

Version 1.37:

Tweaks section:

1- Some labels were changed in the option scene to accommodate a section for the new control mode.

2- Also the information bubbles concerning the COVID-19 virus or other organic enemies now specify a better scoring when these are activated.

3- Changed the order of the explanations in the tutorial.

Bug squish section:

1-Initiating "pause" mode could cause a crash in the tutorial. This bug is now fixed.

New stuff section:

1- Surely now you can play the game with the mouse.

Controlling the Nanobot with this tool was tricky, but I am now satisfied with the result. A degree of precision will be necessary in the adventures of the campaign and I wanted the possibility of using the mouse to be present (especially if you do not have a gamepad).

By reaching the option scene and enabling or disabling mouse control you will be able to take advantage of this controller for player 1.

Please take note, that enabling mouse aiming will dominate control priorities for the game.

2- Added more generic Halloween items to some game menus for a seasonal wink has been updated.

This sums it up for now.

As always, I thank you for your support and enjoy the game :)