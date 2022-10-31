Update notes for patch 1.06.0

Patch 1.06.0 introduces a few additional settings including the ability to reduce flashing from the remote viewing "eyeball" animation for those who found this bothersome, the ability to reduce the draw distance which should help performance issues on some computers in outside areas of the game, and several small fixes and improvements.

Changelist:

Added a setting to change the view distance. Set it to a lower quality to improve performance on low-spec machines, this should be especially effective for people who had performance issues on the outdoor segments of the game.

Added a setting to reduce flashing graphical effects

Added a setting to inverse vertical mouse input

Enemies can now be distracted in any state as long as they aren't already distracted or actively chasing (so, if they are returning, readjusting, or searching last known area they can be distracted)

Minor Fixes/Changes: