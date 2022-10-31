Update notes for patch 1.06.0

Patch 1.06.0 introduces a few additional settings including the ability to reduce flashing from the remote viewing "eyeball" animation for those who found this bothersome, the ability to reduce the draw distance which should help performance issues on some computers in outside areas of the game, and several small fixes and improvements.
Changelist:
- Added a setting to change the view distance. Set it to a lower quality to improve performance on low-spec machines, this should be especially effective for people who had performance issues on the outdoor segments of the game.
- Added a setting to reduce flashing graphical effects
- Added a setting to inverse vertical mouse input
- Enemies can now be distracted in any state as long as they aren't already distracted or actively chasing (so, if they are returning, readjusting, or searching last known area they can be distracted)
Minor Fixes/Changes:
- Turn down volume on some additional sound effects
- Better placement on the number key gazing tip trigger
- Fix a situation in Tower where a head could get caught in an aggro-loop
- Fix a bug where an enemy would clip through a building if you kited it back from Manor Exterior to Residential
- Fix ability to go out of bounds in rooftop
- Fix possible storymode softlock in Residential
- Small improvements to first scene for performance, add obstacles blocking the inaccessible stairs in Residential
- Make it so if you attempt to open Tower door with Servants' Quarters Key it specifies that your key doesn't fit.
- Make it so Metal Buuku in Servants' Quarters won't clip through the doors with the back side of his head.
- Update Missing Statue Head image in inventory screen to be accurate.
- Other extremely minor tweaks
Changed files in this update