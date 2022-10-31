 Skip to content

Nodrog's Fortress update for 31 October 2022

Release Day HOTFIX - I knew I would need one too... lol

Share · View all patches · Build 9833509 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Recent changes to navigation pre-release caused several bugs that escaped me during testing!

Thankfully the issue has been found. Please update if you experience any of the following: Characters moving as far as they want, area of effect attacks not delivering damage, and/or teleport not working.

Thank you for your patience in advance! I am doing all this by myself but that also means I can be flexible and deliver more hotfixes quickly. Please continue throwing my feedback and I will address everything as it comes :)

Changed files in this update

Depot 1753382
  • Loading history…
