Release Day HOTFIX - I knew I would need one too... lol

Recent changes to navigation pre-release caused several bugs that escaped me during testing!

Thankfully the issue has been found. Please update if you experience any of the following: Characters moving as far as they want, area of effect attacks not delivering damage, and/or teleport not working.

Thank you for your patience in advance! I am doing all this by myself but that also means I can be flexible and deliver more hotfixes quickly. Please continue throwing my feedback and I will address everything as it comes :)