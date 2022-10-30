 Skip to content

Redmatch 2 update for 30 October 2022

Dead of Night Bundle

Build 9833216

Patchnotes via Steam Community

A spooky cosmetic bundle appears! The Dead of Night Bundle features 5 new hats and an animated death effect.

[url=https://store.steampowered.com/app/2154680/]Click here to take a look!

[/url]

[url=https://store.steampowered.com/app/2154680/]![](https://cdn.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/steamcommunity/public/images/clans/40507759/86d2de01f10499a966403c87a23e6d5ae6c97814.png)
[/url]

Bundle Content:

  • Ghost hat
  • Alien hat
  • Saw hat
  • Axe hat
  • Shuriken hat
  • Laser death effect

The laser death effect cuts you up into slices!

The saw hat grinds off little pieces of your player in-game!

