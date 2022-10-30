A spooky cosmetic bundle appears! The Dead of Night Bundle features 5 new hats and an animated death effect.
[url=https://store.steampowered.com/app/2154680/]Click here to take a look!
[/url]
[url=https://store.steampowered.com/app/2154680/]![](https://cdn.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/steamcommunity/public/images/clans/40507759/86d2de01f10499a966403c87a23e6d5ae6c97814.png)
[/url]
Bundle Content:
- Ghost hat
- Alien hat
- Saw hat
- Axe hat
- Shuriken hat
- Laser death effect
The laser death effect cuts you up into slices!
The saw hat grinds off little pieces of your player in-game!
