Share · View all patches · Build 9833216 · Last edited 31 October 2022 – 00:09:08 UTC by Wendy

A spooky cosmetic bundle appears! The Dead of Night Bundle features 5 new hats and an animated death effect.

[url=https://store.steampowered.com/app/2154680/]Click here to take a look!

[/url]

[url=https://store.steampowered.com/app/2154680/]![](https://cdn.cloudflare.steamstatic.com/steamcommunity/public/images/clans/40507759/86d2de01f10499a966403c87a23e6d5ae6c97814.png)

[/url]

Bundle Content:

Ghost hat

Alien hat

Saw hat

Axe hat

Shuriken hat

Laser death effect

The laser death effect cuts you up into slices!

The saw hat grinds off little pieces of your player in-game!