Beta updated to V3.36

Share · View all patches · Build 9833204 · Last edited 30 October 2022 – 23:19:17 UTC by Wendy

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Note that V3.34 and V3.35 were internal releases. All appropriate changes are in this release.

Fixed:

A typo in the name of Worn Key item.

A typo in the action "lift grate" for the Geographic: Grate.

In Northreach quest The Pits of Deepmine, the Succubus Queens Heart is now a unique item instead of a part.

The monster ability allies roll is now a 1d6 instead of a 1d10.

The stored roll numbers of items from the MiscItem, Companion, and Drag Armour tables was off by one. This was causing various comparisons to yield incorrect results. The values will be corrected automatically.

In Northreach quest The Goblins Nest, opening the chest was not adding the appropriate items. Also, there was an error in the quest completion test.

The Elf Guide was not working.

When the monster allies ability was being applied, the monsters HP display was not being updated.