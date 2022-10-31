STEAM WORKSHOP SUPPORT IS HERE!

Hello everyone, I'm very ecstatic to announce that the final update to the game, workshop support, is here!



(Accurate representation of this game after the release of this update)

You can now browse the game's workshop page to easily install mods with a click of a button, or submit and share your own through the game's workshop uploader!

BROWSE THE WORKSHOP HERE:

https://steamcommunity.com/app/1960590/workshop/

As a matter of fact, thanks to the passionate fans of this game, there's already a handful of mods to install for the game! Including a mod that adds voxels (3D models) to the game!



You can download the mod HERE: https://steamcommunity.com/sharedfiles/filedetails/?id=2876673304

Simply just click subscribe and it should be working when you launch the game!

If you have your own mod you want to upload, follow these steps:

Put your mod/wad file in a folder

Launch the game and select the Workshop Uploader option

Select "New" and select the folder with the mod/wad file, as well as selecting an image and creating a title and description for the mod.

Press submit and your mod should be on the game's workshop page after a while! It can take up to 30 minutes or more before it shows up. Once it's up on the workshop, users can simply subscribe and the mod will download and automatically run when you launch the game!

I'm very excited to see how the mod scene for this game evolves and grows!

Additionally, this patch also features a few QOL changes along with some bug fixes. I decided to forego a few things such as more sound effecst for the enemies, because they didn't fit right with me. The changes are as follows:

Added pickup text to keys

Added code documentation inside the game's files for modders

Added custom quit messages

Map 9's elevator is now faster

Cirno doll's shots are more centered on hard mode

Added a jump tutorial text on MAP 2

Mansion sprite in MAP 3 has been refined

The song on MAP 14 has been re-done a little to sound easier on the ears

Fixed a bug where Map 15's kill count was incorrect

"Fixed" a bug about a stuck enemy on MAP 7

Fixed some spelling mistakes in the text

Fixed a bug where Part 2's lunatic hub world wouldn't unlock properly

Fix a bug where players got stuck on map 2 if they crouch on the wrong spot

Removed error messages on startup

Fixed a bug where ammo replenishing on bosses wouldn't work if you stood still

Fix candles and candelabras clipping into the walls

WHAT'S NEXT?

This game certainly has come a long way since it's release and I couldn't be happier with how far it's come along! Although this is the final major update for the game, you will certainly see more content from this FPS series in the future! Will it be an expansion pack? VR version? A sequel? Stay tuned for more information!