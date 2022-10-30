 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

WTC : Relentless Protagonist update for 30 October 2022

A small update

Share · View all patches · Build 9833176 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Some grammatical errors and a continuity error has been fixed. In addition, during one of the endings, the in-game GUI was still available when it shouldn't have been.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1385501
  • Loading history…
Depot 1385502
  • Loading history…
Depot 1385503
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Find out how you can contribute.
Open link