Critter Catching Update is live!

We have created 70 critters to populate the world, and they are all collectable!

Critters are spread through biomes, time of day and seasons! Yes seasons, this is the first part of the season implementation, while the temperature is still disabled we have begun changing the atmosphere of the game as days pass.

Critters have 1 in a 1000 chance of being a Shimmering Variant, these super rare critters are very valuable and look great as decorations.





Ants: Found mostly in cliff walls walking in orderly lines, they can be scared away by approaching and will despawn after moving far enough. Several can be easily collected at once with the Bug net.

Bees: Moving in swarms through the plains, bees are harmless, right now they just move randomly, but one day we want to give them better AI and make them detect nearby flowers.

Beetles: Rare and valuable insects, beetles are hard to find and to catch, they will fly away if approached carelessly.

Butterflies: The first type of critter you will see, they are very common and easy to catch.

Cicada: The noisy summer ambiance generator, they live mostly in the bamboo forest during summer.

Crabs: Inhabiting Edengrall beaches and shallow waters, there are 3 crab species, 2 are edible, the butcher table will be added in a week or two to allow you to gather crab meat, right now they are just decoration.

Dragonflies: Flying above water bodies, these delicate predators are tricky to catch since you cannot use the bug net while swimming, be patient and wait until they approach land.

Flies: The common fly is a bit harder to find since the city is kept very clean, but they do exist.

Glowflies: Decorating the grassfields during the night, these glowing insects are very easy to spot from range.

Grasshoppers: Grasshoppers and locusts hide in grass during the day, crickets make noise during the night, you can hunt them down to have quiet nights.

Hornets: While they look scary when flying towards you, don't be afraid, they don't sting (yet)

Isopods: Cute little bugs that roll into balls when you startle them, usually found in caves.

Ladybugs: Right now they make good decorations, later on they will be your best weapon against pests eating your crops.

Mantis: They hide in tall grass and fly away when threatened, be vigilant and sneaky if you wish to catch them.

Moths: Slow and large flying critters dotting the night sky, a lot of work went on the shimmering variants.

Poofah: A fantasy critter native to Edengrall, these little buggers poof into fur balls when threatened, making a squeaky noise and alerting other nearby Poofah.

Roaches: Everyone's favorite nasty buggers! Don't worry, they don't fly.

Scorpions: Despite the scary appearance these are harmless, getting close will only cause them to run away.

Slugs: The poor things can't run away from you even if they wanted to.

Spiders: There are two main types of spider, the jumping and the long legged variants, each has a different behavior, but neither will bite you.

Snails: Slightly more agile than slugs, the snails of Edengrall can escape by entering their shells and rolling away.

Wasps: Dangerous looking and moving in swarms, don't worry they can't sting you, but they wish they could.

The new tool added is the Bug Net, it can catch several critters at once, and its special is a toggle that lets you detect hidden or camouflaged critters, the range of the toggle increases as you skill up in Critter Catching.

There is also a new menu, the Collections menu, it is a bit empty right now, but it will be filled with info and stats later on, we will expand it further on the next update.

Speaking of the next update, it will be something of a continuation of this update, next we will be adding fishing!

Patch notes 0.49.0

Bugcatching Update Main Features:

Added a new tool, the Bugnet.

You can also grab critters with your own hands, if you can get close enough without spooking them!

Added 70 different critters, and each of them has a rare Shimmering variant (0.1%)!

You can also place captured critters in the world using the hammer with the new tab for placeable items!

Changes:

Insect ambiance sounds are now tied to actual insects, collect them all and it should stop.

Added a sound effect for the New Game and Continue buttons

Added a sound effect for Sleeping.

Added Saturation and Contrast post processing sliders to the graphical options

Added a Collections screen where you can see what insects you have collected so far, with more stuff to track to come.

Implemented LOD option for the grass

Made the mouse wheel scroll lists more consistently, and implemented holding shift to scroll faster

Bugfixes:

Fixed the grass shader being too thin.

Fixed not being able to sell some items after save/load.

Fixed the close button not working on the character screen