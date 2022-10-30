 Skip to content

Bit Orchard update for 30 October 2022

Halloween 2022 content!

Bit Orchard update for 30 October 2022

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Create a creepy cemetery, place pumpkins around your orchard or set up a bat house with this all new content! As an added bonus you can do all of this as a cute little ghost!

