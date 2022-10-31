 Skip to content

Harvest Days: My Dream Farm update for 31 October 2022

Update to EA 0.7.2

Share · View all patches · Build 9833117 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hello everyone!

Another small update bringing a few fixes and updates solving the fishing bug with the male character, improving the placement mode, and fixing some minor bugs.

We’re looking forward to reading you here on the forum, or on our social media channels! Thank you so much for your feedback!

Harvest Days: My Dream Farm - EA 0.7.2

ADDED
  • New cursor (Keyboard/mouse mode).
  • Placing mode: the camera is zoomed out for better placement of structures and furniture.
UPDATED
  • Doghouse: 3D model size.
  • Improvements in some menus.
  • New cursor: colour.
  • Male character: hair.
FIXED
  • Fishing bug when playing with the male character.
  • Problems in a few menus.
  • Problems with dogs and cats: affinity hearts are not displayer correctly.
  • Problems with a few controller models.

