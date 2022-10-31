Update to EA 0.7.2

Hello everyone!

Another small update bringing a few fixes and updates solving the fishing bug with the male character, improving the placement mode, and fixing some minor bugs.

We’re looking forward to reading you here on the forum, or on our social media channels! Thank you so much for your feedback!

Harvest Days: My Dream Farm - EA 0.7.2

ADDED

New cursor (Keyboard/mouse mode).

Placing mode: the camera is zoomed out for better placement of structures and furniture.

Doghouse: 3D model size.

Improvements in some menus.

New cursor: colour.

Male character: hair.

FIXED