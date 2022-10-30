Quick patch, small adjustments have been made. Worked on the hit registration, lowered the sensitivity to avoid situations where you run into your own car and die (Not by a lot, mainly in situations where you exit a vehicle at lower than 5 mph and end up touching the vehicle). Also updated DT3, updating spawn chances and positions, should have a better spawn rate.
Junkyard Fury 2 update for 30 October 2022
Quick Patch - v1.02
Patchnotes via Steam Community
