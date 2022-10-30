 Skip to content

Junkyard Fury 2 update for 30 October 2022

Quick Patch - v1.02

Share · View all patches · Build 9833106 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Quick patch, small adjustments have been made. Worked on the hit registration, lowered the sensitivity to avoid situations where you run into your own car and die (Not by a lot, mainly in situations where you exit a vehicle at lower than 5 mph and end up touching the vehicle). Also updated DT3, updating spawn chances and positions, should have a better spawn rate.

